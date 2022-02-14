×
Tags: Biden Administration | Supreme Court | joe biden | scotus | nominee

WH in Contact With Three GOP Senators for Bipartisan High Court Pick

The Supreme Court building at sunset. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Monday, 14 February 2022 06:59 PM

As President Joe Biden is poised to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court by the end of February to succeed retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, the White House has been in touch with three Republican senators to help the nomination receive bipartisan support.

According to the Washington Examiner, the White House has been in contact with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. The three GOP senators' vote would not be necessary to confirm the nominee, so long as all 48 Democratic senators, two idependents and Vice President Kamala Harris vote in favor of the nominee. But according to The Washington Post, the move to get some GOP support has to do with Biden's promise to not make the choice of a nominee an ''ideological'' one.

Biden told the press last week he has narrowed his selections of  ''about four'' candidates who are ''incredibly well-qualified and documented'' to succeed Breyer.

Politics
Monday, 14 February 2022 06:59 PM
