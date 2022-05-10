Biden Says He Thinks Sen. Rick Scott 'Has a Problem'

President Joe Biden struck back at Sen. Rick Scott on Tuesday in his ongoing back-and-forth with the Florida Republican over his latest tax proposal.

The response from Biden came during a White House press briefing on inflation after CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe quoted Scott’s comments regarding the president’s job combating soaring costs.

“The most effective thing Joe Biden can do to solve the inflation crisis he created is resign. He is the problem,” O’Keefe attributed to the senator.

Biden scoffed, answering ironically: “Resign, that’s a good idea.”

O’Keefe continued: “Joe Biden is unwell. He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated, and confused,” he read from Scott’s statement.

“I think the man has a problem,” Biden replied.

The conflict between Scott, who heads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and Biden heated up over the past month after the White House released a fact sheet on Tax Day attacking the influential Republican’s tax plan.

“This Tax Day, it’s a clear choice. And the President is going to continue fighting for middle-class tax relief and to make sure the richest Americans and largest corporations don’t pay a lower rate than middle-class families,” the White House stated.

“And he will fight against the Republican plan to raise taxes on middle-class families and to threaten the future of Social Security and Medicare, while continuing giant hand outs to [the] very top and the largest corporations.”

The comments were in reference to the content of Scott’s proposal, which seeks to raise federal income taxes on Americans who currently pay none and would put a limit on all federal legislation after five years.

The plan was controversial even among Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stated days after Scott revealed the plan that the Senate conference did not support “taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years,” The Hill reported.

On Tuesday, Biden reiterated the administration’s opposition to Scott’s plan – referring to it and other Republican plans as part of an “ultra-MAGA agenda,” according to Politico.

The president claimed the proposal would “raise taxes on 75 million American families” and do nothing “to hold big corporations and companies accountable.”

“I happen to think it’s a good thing when American families have a little more money in their pockets at the end of the month,” Biden said. “The Republicans in Congress don’t seem to think so. Their plan is going to make working families poorer.”