Biden Uses Pope's Passing to Call Out 'Climate Crisis'

Former President Joe Biden on Monday mourned the death of Pope Francis, calling him "unlike any who came before him" and also used the opportunity to call out a "climate crisis."

"It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He was unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him," Biden said in a post on X.

"For decades, he served the most vulnerable across Argentina and his mission of serving the poor never ceased. As Pope, he was a loving pastor and challenging teacher who reached out to different faiths. He commanded us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. He advocated for the voiceless and powerless. He made all feel welcome and seen by the Church. He promoted equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe. And above all, he was a Pope for everyone. He was the People's Pope - a light of faith, hope, and love."

Biden in January awarded Francis the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and commended him for his commitment to serving the poor, as well as advocating for peace and protecting the planet.

Francis died on Easter Monday at 88. He recently spent more than a month in the hospital with double pneumonia.