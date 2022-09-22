Biden's Approval Up 3 Points in Battleground States

President Joe Biden's overall approval rating has improved in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, but voters say in a new poll they disagree with how he's handling the economy and a few other issues.

The survey from Unite the Country, a super PAC aligned with Biden and provided to NBC News, showed Biden's approval rating went from 42% in May to 45% in September among the 1,500 likely voters polled.

Meanwhile, the poll showed that the favorability for former President Donald Trump dropped from 44% to 39% in September.

By the numbers:

56% said they approve of Biden's handling of COVID.

50% approve of Biden's handling of the war in Ukraine.

Voters were split over his response to abortion and reproductive rights.

54% said they disapprove of Biden's handling on the economy and jobs.

51% disapproved of Biden concerning healthcare.

57% disapproved of his handling of crime and public safety.

60% did not approve of how he handles immigration, the national debt, and inflation.

Meanwhile, many voters said they approve of the legislative wins the administration has scored, including 82% finding it is somewhat or very important for him to sign legislation on Medicare and lowered prescription drug charges.

Further, almost 80% said they believe Biden's actions on crime and supporting the police are important, as well as his work to revamp infrastructure.

The poll also questioned how voters plan to vote for the Senate in November, with 52% in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin saying they'd vote for the Democrat and 48% for the Republican.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 14-19 and had a margin of error of 2.5% at a 95% confidence interval.