Navarro to Newsmax: How Much Does it Cost to Sellout America?

Trade adviser to former President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro, was stunned during a Monday appearance on Newsmax when contemplating how much money President Joe Biden or his family allegedly made with foreign business dealings during his time as vice president.

When asked by "Eric Bolling The Balance" how much Biden made selling out America, Navarro, taken aback, responded, "How do these journalists defend that behavior?"

"They keep doubling, and then tripling down, making Trump the bad guy when it's like, You got to be kidding me!"

"I mean Joe Biden, and his son, and his brother — the Biden crime family — sold America out through the communist Chinese, which, as we speak, is trying to take over the world ... I mean, it's just like, wow."

When asked the same question two weeks ago on the "Verdict with Ted Cruz," how much it would cost to buy a U.S. president, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who is leading the probe into the Biden family's foreign dealings, responded, "I would say at this point, probably $20 million."

Last week, Comer released two memos (1,2) linking payments to the Biden family stemming from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!