Biden Lauds Passage of $1.7T Spending Bill

President Joe Biden on Friday lauded the passage of a roughly $1.7 trillion government funding package that would provide significant increases to national security and domestic spending and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief.

The House approved the bill Friday, 255 to 201, a day after it was shepherded through the Senate.

"This bill is further proof that Republicans and Democrats can come together to deliver for the American people, and I'm looking forward to continued bipartisan progress in the year ahead," Biden said in a statement, though the vote very nearly conformed to party lines.

Ultimately, only nine Republicans in the House voted for the omnibus bill, while 18 Republicans voted for it in the Senate.

Biden said the legislation was "good for our economy our competitiveness, and our communities" and that it would "advance cutting-edge research on cancer and other diseases."

"It will put more cops on the beat, invest in community policing, and provide the highest funding level for the Violence Against Women Act in history," he added.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy criticized the bill in a floor speech ahead of the House vote.

"This is a monstrosity. It is one of the most shameful acts I have ever seen in this body," the California Republican said. "The appropriations process has failed the American public, and there is no greater example of the nail in the coffin of the greatest failure of a one-party rule of the House, the Senate, and the presidency than this bill here."

Senate Republicans pushing for the bill hailed its increase in defense spending and argued that failing to approve an omnibus bill would have hurt defense programs.