UNH Poll: Biden 60 Points Ahead of Kennedy in N.H.

President Joe Biden is far outpacing his challenger in the 2024 Democratic primary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in the Granite State according to the latest poll from the University of New Hampshire.

Biden holds a 60-point advantage over Kennedy and is 66 points ahead of author Marianne Williamson among likely voters in the 2024 New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to the poll which was released on Wednesday:

Biden: 70%

Kennedy: 10%

Williamson: 4%

Other: 6%

Don't know or not sure: 10%

More than half of likely 2024 Democratic primary voters said they are "definitely decided" on their preferred candidate, including more than half of Biden supporters:

Definitely decided: 56%

Leaning to someone: 21%

Still deciding: 17%

Don't know or not sure: 5%

When asked who is their second-choice candidate, Biden and Williamson were tied at 10%, while most voters said they didn't know or were not sure:

Biden: 10%

Williamson: 10%

Kennedy: 4%

Other: 27%

No second choice: 11%

Don't know or not sure: 37%

The University of New Hampshire Survey Center polled 2,028 members of the Granite state panel from July 13-17, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points for the total number of respondents and plus or minus 3.6 percentage points for the 743 likely Democratic primary voters.