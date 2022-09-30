Biden Endorses Latino, Women's Museums Being Built on National Mall

President Joe Biden has publicly voiced his support for the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Latino and National Women's History Museum to both be constructed on the National Mall grounds in Washington, D.C.

During Friday's Hispanic Heritage Month reception at the White House, Biden's pronouncement echoed the same sentiment from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC).

The previous day, all 36 CHC members reportedly implored Biden to explicitly endorse the idea of building the Latino museum and Women's History museum on the National Mall.

For his opening remarks on Friday, Biden told attendees at the ceremony, "You're proof that Hispanic history is American history."

Biden then added: "For that reason, Congress should take action to honor the Latino community and women with their own museums on the National Mall. It's time."

According to one website, The National Mall — which covers a two-mile stretch from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol building — is America's most visited national park.

Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif., appreciated the president's support on a museum being at the National Mall.

"Today's remarks by President Biden make clear that he stands with Latinos across this country and wholeheartedly believes our stories deserve their rightful place on the National Mall. As we move forward in the site selection process for the National Museum of the American Latino, I look forward to his continued support," said Cárdenas.

Biden's endorsement runs similar to when former President George W. Bush, approximately 20 years ago, publicly supported the National Museum of African American History and Culture being built at its current location — on Independence Avenue, just northeast of the Washington Monument.

"Today, President Biden stood by the over 62 million Latinos in the United States and affirmed that the National Mall is the only rightful place for the National Museum of the American Latino," said Estuardo Rodriguez, president and CEO of the Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino.

"We applaud the President for leaning into the efforts of hundreds over the last 30 years to ensure our complete story is told on our country’s grandest stage. We will continue to work with the Biden Administration, Congress, and the Smithsonian to ensure all pathways are cleared for our nation's next great museum to be built where it belongs—on the National Mall," added Rodríguez.