Tags: joe biden | kamala harris | philadelphia | midterms

Biden, Harris to Make Joint Stop in Philadelphia

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 28 October 2022 02:07 PM EDT

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Philadelphia together on Friday for a major Democrat fundraising event ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, CNN reports.

Biden and Harris will attend the annual Independence Dinner held by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party alongside Senate nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is currently in a high-profile race against Republican Mehmet Oz.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running for governor, and Rep. Matt Cartwright, who is running for reelection in a district that includes Biden's hometown of Scranton, will also attend the dinner. Other top Democrats expected to attend include Gov. Tom Wolf, Sen. Bob Casey, and Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison.

Biden is expected to travel to Florida and New Mexico next week to campaign on behalf of Democrats, including candidate for Florida governor Charlie Crist, Senate nominee Rep. Val Demings, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Philadelphia together on Friday for a major Democrat fundraising event ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, CNN reports.
Friday, 28 October 2022 02:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

