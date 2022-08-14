×
Tags: joe biden | india

Biden Calls India an 'Indispensable Partner' on 75th Anniversary of Independence

biden at the presidential lecturn
President Joe Biden (AP)

Sunday, 14 August 2022 07:37 PM EDT

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated India on 75 years of independence and said the United States and India were "indispensable partners" that would continue to work together to address global challenges in the years ahead.

India will mark its 75th year of independence on Monday, celebrating the end of British colonial rule in 1947.

"The United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in a statement, referring to the leader of India's independence movement.

"India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity," Biden said.

Biden also said his country's Indian-American community had made the United States a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger nation.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
Newsmax Media, Inc.

