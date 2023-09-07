Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Impeachment Inquiry Vote Possible Mid-Sept.

James Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, suggested Thursday that a House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden could come as early as the middle of this month.

The GOP Kentucky lawmaker also told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that he believes there are enough Republican votes for it to pass.

"I think the House will vote in September. And this is all up to [House Speaker] Kevin McCarthy [R-Calif.], but he and I have had several conversations. I know [House Judiciary Chair] Jim Jordan [R-Ohio] has spoken with him many times, as well.

"I would predict that in the middle of September, we have a vote. I would predict that it passes."

Comer also said the inquiry would be helpful for gaining information from federal agencies, like the National Archives and the Internal Revenue Service, that have slow-walked providing requested bank records.

"I believe that we've gotten more information than anyone could have ever dreamed possible, and yet, there's still a lot of information left to get," he emphasized.

The chair further acknowledged that a number of Republicans were initially "nervous" about the prospects of an inquiry.

However, allegations that Joe Biden communicated with his son, Hunter Biden, through pseudonyms about foreign business dealings "was the straw that broke the camel's back" for them.

"They realized that we need this tool to be able to win in court because that's where we're headed," Comer insisted. "We've just about picked all the low-hanging fruit."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!