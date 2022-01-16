×
Tags: joe biden | hillary clinton | donald trump | 2024

Dick Morris: 'Good Chance' of Hillary vs. Trump in '24

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (Melina Mara - Pool/Getty)

Sunday, 16 January 2022 05:27 PM

Ex-Clinton adviser Dick Morris told "The Cats Roundtable" radio show Sunday that there is a "good chance" the 2024 presidential election will be between former President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Hillary "has set up a brilliant strategy," a "zero-sum game, where the worse [Biden] does, the better she does, because she's positioned herself as the Democratic alternative to Biden. Not just to Biden, but to the extreme left in the Democratic party," Morris told host John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM.

Morris adds that among the Democratic frontrunners, there will be a Black candidate, likely Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., "a crazy left-wing candidate, probably AOC, and you're gonna have Hillary."

Clinton is a stronger candidate, says Morris, because of her focus on "pragmatism" and not "ideological issues."

Hillary "gave [an] interview to MSNBC and she said, 'we have to be careful who we run in purple districts. We can't go ahead and run left-wing crazies, because we'll have no chance of winning,'" Morris said. 

"She was right about that. She staked out a ground, not on ideological issues, but on pragmatism. You're stupid if you think you can hang onto the House and Senate running these crazy people.… The accuracy of what [Hillary is] saying will become more and more apparent to the Democrats. … The second the [2022] election is over … every Democrat is going to take a shot at Biden and Harris. They will be DOA. And they will be openly talking about side-tracking them … But the person who staked out the [pragmatic] turf first and owns the turf in the Democratic Party is going to be Hillary. It's a brilliant, brilliant strategy."

In the last week, multiple publications from The Wall Street Journal to CNN, from CNN to The Hill have all published stories sprurring the idea of Hillary making a 2024 run.

