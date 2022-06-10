Free Speech Advocates Slam Biden's 'Climate Fuhrer' for Wanting to Censor Critics

President Joe Biden's climate czar has apparently drawn the ire of free speech advocates, after imploring social media platforms to censor criticism of the White House's energy policies.

Gina McCarthy, who was also the environmental director for former President Barack Obama, has reportedly encouraged Facebook and Twitter to remove climate critics from their respective platforms.

She also characterized dissenting opinions about the Biden administration's green initiatives as "disinformation."

In a recent Axios virtual interview, McCarthy said, "The tech companies have to stop allowing specific individuals over and over again to spread disinformation. ... We need the tech companies to really jump in."

Social media firms have apparently followed through on dissuading some critics of climate change, but it still doesn't seem like enough for McCarthy — even with the United States currently dealing with record-high gas prices.

"Now it has moved from denial, but the dark money is still there. The fossil fuel companies are still basically trying their best to make sure that people don't understand the challenge of climate," McCarthy told Axios.

In a statement, Steve Milloy of the Energy and Environment Legal Institute identifies McCarthy as Biden's "climate fuhrer" and said she is "the one peddling disinformation."

Milloy then added, "Psychologists have a term for McCarthy's use of 'disinformation.' It's called 'projection.' She's actually doing what she accuses others of doing."

James Taylor, president of the Heartland Institute, which continually works to discover, develop, and promote free-market solutions to social and economic problems, condemned Big Tech's cozy relationship with the Biden administration.

"Gina McCarthy is urging a frightening end-run around constitutional free speech protections, and Big Tech happily colludes with government for this illegal purpose. It's time for the American people to denounce and protest this assault on our democracy," James said.

Gregory Wrightstone, geologist and executive director of the CO2 Coalition, said, "Climate czarina Gina McCarthy is advocating further censorship of any and all criticism of planetary doom linked to a false climate crisis.

"They don't want the public to know that our ecosystems are thriving and that humanity is prospering — precisely owing to modestly increasing temperature and more carbon dioxide."

And Frank Lasee, former Wisconsin state senator and former member of Gov. Scott Walker's administration, said, "It is un-American to censor those that question the Democratic Party or government narrative. That is something that dictatorships and communist China do to opponents of the regime. It shouldn't ever be done here in America."

Last week, Lasee had some choice words for President Biden, regarding the surging fuel prices.

"Wow! And Biden - Like the Pharaoh - instead of let my people go it is - let my oil and natural gas go. Drill baby drill, pipe and refine. We need more supply to lower prices."