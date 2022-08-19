Poll: California Voters Dismiss Biden, Prefer Gov. Newsom Over VP Harris in 2024 Presidential Race

California voters would rather see Gov. Gavin Newsom run for president in 2024 than President Joe Biden, or Vice President Kamala Harris, a new poll from the University of California at Berkeley found.

The poll, released Friday by the university's Institute of Government Studies, showed Newsom with 25% support as a first or second choice candidate, with both Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Harris coming in with 15% each should Biden not seek reelection.

Meanwhile, 61% of voters said that Biden should not run again in 2024, and 71% oppose former President Donald Trump being a candidate in that race, according to the poll.

Overall, Biden's approval rating in the Golden State is split at 48% approving and 48% not approving of the job he is doing.

The L.A. Times-funded survey was conducted among 9,254 registered California voters between Aug. 9-15 and has a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, according to the institute.

A full 41% of those opposing Biden running for a second term said they were "strongly opposed" to him seeking reelection.

Republicans opposed a second Biden run by 87%, while Democrats were evenly split at 46% either opposing or supporting a second Biden term.

In choosing a replacement Democratic candidate as a first choice, Newsom and Sanders tied at 13% with Harris, a former attorney general of the state, coming in third at 10%.

Other names in the Democratic field included Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 7%; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., at 7%; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., at 6%; and former candidate Hillary Clinton at 4%, according to the poll.

According to the survey, Newsom's support tracks along several subgroups of Democratic voters, while Sanders and Harris' support is more "fragmented."

While Sanders is more popular among young and liberal voters, Harris does better among Latinos and Black primary voters, getting less support from whites and independents, according to the poll.

On the Republican side of the equation, 38% support Trump running again in 2024, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis coming in second place with 27% support, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence with 7%, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with 3% support.

If Trump decides not to run, DeSantis jumps to 53% support with Pence only increasing to 9%, and Haley to 4%, according to the poll.