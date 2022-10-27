Biden Falsely Claims Gas Was $5 When He Took Office

President Joe Biden got ahead of himself on Thursday while touting a recent drop in gas prices, incorrectly claiming that gas was higher when he took office than it is now, the Daily Mail reported.

"We're down $1.25 since the peak this summer, and they've been falling for the last three weeks as well as well, and adding up real savings for families today," Biden said, adding that the "most common price of gas in America is $3.39 down from over $5 when I took office."

However, the data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the American Automobile Association showed gas was hovering around $2.39 per gallon nationally when Biden took office on January 20, 2021, compared to a $3.76 per gallon average on Thursday.

He made the comments on a trip to Syracuse, New York, where he emphasized that his administration has provided economic results for manufacturing compared to the "broken promises" made by former President Donald Trump.

"The previous president made a string of broken promises in places like Wisconsin, Indiana, and Ohio," the president claimed. "On my watch, we've kept our commitments. On my watch, made in America isn't just a slogan. It's a reality."

Biden also highlighted the CHIPS and Science Act, which provides billions in subsidies to domestic chip manufacturers and led to Micron Technology's recent plan to invest billions in central New York.

"Today is another win for America and another massive new investment in America spurred by my economic plan," he stated. "Micron, an American company, is investing $20 billion this decade and up to $100 billion over 20 years in chips manufacturing in upstate New York, creating tens of thousands of good paying jobs."