Tags: joe biden | gaffe | lie | insulin | frederick banting

Biden Claims He Spoke With Insulin 'Inventor' Who Died Before Biden Was Born

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 November 2022 08:49 PM EDT

President Joe Biden had a noteworthy gaffe Tuesday, while campaigning for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in the Miami suburb of Hallandale Beach.

While addressing the crowd, the president noted he had spoken with the man who "invented" insulin — Frederick Banting.

"How many of you know somebody with diabetes, and needs insulin," Biden rhetorically asked the Florida audience. "Do you know how much it costs to make that insulin drug for diabetes?

"It was invented by a man who did not patent it because he wanted it available for everyone. I spoke to him, OK?"

The problem with the president's anecdote: Banting died at age 49 on Feb. 20, 1941 — or 21 months before Biden was born (Nov. 20, 1942).

Here is another issue with Biden's Tuesday speech: Insulin was never "invented." Rather, Banting discovered insulin was a hormone produced in the body.

Last month, Newsmax chronicled another Biden slipup, this time involving a deceased Indiana congresswoman (Jackie Walorski) who died earlier this year in a car accident.

During a signing event for a bill, President Biden addressed the crowd out loud, saying "Where's Jackie?" before moving on to another subject.

Still, his misstatement was noted by Republican and Democrat officials, along with the Twitter universe.

"It's not a great look," an unnamed Democrat strategist told The Hill last month. "And we all know it only feeds into the criticism of the president and his age. [Biden, 79] has to be really careful to not give the other side easy fodder."

Also, Republican lobbyist Bruce Mehlman, who served in former President George W. Bush's administration, opined that "Biden gaffes are mostly exploited by opponents as evidence of senescence rather than for the substance of the statements themselves."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



Tuesday, 01 November 2022 08:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

