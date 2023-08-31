WH Moves Toward 5.2 Percent Raise for Federal Workers

The White House is moving forward with a proposed 5.2% pay raise for federal civilian workers, a Thursday press briefing revealed.

President Joe Biden sent letters to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Vice President Kamala Harris informing them that the alternative pay plan first outlined in his 2024 budget request is being pursued.

He is utilizing Title 5, Sections 5303 and 5304 of the United States Code to implement the changes, arguing that provisions allowing for bigger hikes under a national emergency or poor economy qualify.

The raise will be the largest in over 40 years, The Washington Post previously reported.

"We must attract, recruit, and retain a skilled workforce with fair compensation in order to keep our Government running, deliver services, and meet our Nation's challenges today and tomorrow," the identical letters read.

"This alternative pay plan decision will continue to allow the Federal Government to employ a well‑qualified Federal workforce on behalf of the American people, keeping pace with prior wage growth in the labor market," they added.

While the pay adjustment will go into effect at the start of 2024, The Hill noted that Biden will first need to issue an executive order before the end of the year to finalize the process.

It serves as another increase of federal employees' salaries under the Biden administration.

In 2022, Biden approved an average pay increase of 4.6% for civilian federal employees — a jump from the 2.7% jump approved a year prior.