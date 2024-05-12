WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | election | mark penn | independent | voters | nikki haley | support

Longtime Clinton Adviser: Biden Must Change Strategy to Win

By    |   Sunday, 12 May 2024 07:46 PM EDT

Focusing on the left wing of the Democratic Party instead of independent voters could cost President Joe Biden the election this November, according to a New York Times opinion piece on Sunday written by Mark Penn.

"If Mr. Biden wants to serve another four years, he has to stop being dragged to the left and chart a different course closer to the center that appeals to those voters who favor bipartisan compromises to our core issues, fiscal discipline and a strong America," wrote Penn, who served as an adviser to former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton from 1995 to 2008 and now runs the Harris Poll.

Penn wrote that "the 2024 election is a rematch, but Mr. Biden should not assume that he will get the same result as he did in 2020 in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia and other battleground states by running the same playbook."

Biden needs to focus on drawing new voters, according to Penn, writing that "most of the 101,000 'uncommitted' votes that Mr. Biden lost in Michigan [due to a progressive protest vote in the Democratic primary] will come home in the end, because they have nowhere else to go, and the threat Mr. [Donald] Trump poses will become clearer and scarier in the next six months. But regardless, there's a much bigger opportunity for Mr. Biden if he looks in the other direction."

Penn wrote that supporters of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley "are in the moderate center, and many of them could be persuaded to vote for Mr. Biden if he fine-tuned his message to bring them in" on a variety of issues important to the public.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Focusing on the left wing of the Democratic Party instead of independent voters could cost President Joe Biden the election this November, according to a New York Times opinion piece on Sunday written by Mark Penn.
joe biden, election, mark penn, independent, voters, nikki haley, support, donald trump
279
2024-46-12
Sunday, 12 May 2024 07:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved