Tags: joe biden | donald trump | pac | swing states | ads | 2024

Pro-Biden PAC to Highlight Trump Trials in Swing States

Tuesday, 06 February 2024 02:04 PM EST

A super PAC supporting President Joe Biden's reelection campaign in planning to launch a $40 million ad spree to highlight the various legal troubles faced by former President Donald Trump, NBC News reports.

Unite the Country will run digital and TV ads in swing states in an attempt to influence moderate and conservative-leaning voters who are either opposed to Trump or uncertain about whether or not to support his campaign.

"We feel like this section of the electorate is critical, if not the critical, swing vote," Unite the Country director Steve Schale told NBC. "We plan on leaning in early and often on this."

Schale's group found by polling several swing states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, that a sizable portion of voters had unfavorable views of both Biden and Trump, many of whom voted for Trump in 2016 but not in 2020.

"The point is that these voters should be much more in Trump's favor," Schale added. "They were plus-17 Trump in the past, and the only thing keeping them where they are right now is the belief that a vote for Trump is a vote to end democracy."

However, some Republican analysts question whether focusing on the indictments against Trump will help Biden.

"In 2020, Joe Biden was running as a Trump alternative, and because there was not a lot of campaigning, he was whatever you wanted him to be. He was the old-hand moderate, or Scranton Joe, or whatever," said GOP pollster Adam Geller, who has previously worked for Trump but is not involved in his 2024 campaign. "Biden now has a long record, and not much of it is good, as you can see in his job approval ratings."

Geller added, "So, Trump's legal issues notwithstanding, ultimately people are going to make a decision how they always make a decision, which is in large part based on a referendum of the incumbent."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 06 February 2024 02:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

