Biden 'Not Confident' of Peaceful Power Transition if Trump Loses

Wednesday, 07 August 2024 05:47 PM EDT

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was not confident about a peaceful transfer of power if Republican Donald Trump loses the Nov. 5 presidential election.

"If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all," Biden said in an interview with CBS News when asked whether he thought there would be a peaceful transfer of power after the vote.

"He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it. All this stuff about if we lose there'd be a bloodbath," Biden added.

During a March campaign appearance in Ohio, Trump warned of a "bloodbath" if he fails win the election. At the time Trump was discussing the need to protect the U.S. auto industry from overseas competition, and Trump later said he was referring to the auto industry when he used the term.

