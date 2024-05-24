Biden Campaign Team Details Lines of Attacks on Trump

President Joe Biden's campaign is detailing several lines of attack that'll be used against former President Donald Trump when the candidates face off in June for the first general election debate.

Biden is set to "hold Donald Trump accountable" on the debate stage, according to campaign chairwoman Jen O'Malley Dillon's "The Road to Atlanta" memo released Friday, the Washington Examiner reported.

"In the month leading up to that first debate, the Biden-Harris campaign will zero in on Trump's dangerous campaign promises and unhinged rhetoric" she wrote, the news outlet reported. "We will make sure that the voters who will decide this election are reminded of the chaos and harm Trump caused as president — and why they booted him out four years ago."

The Trump attacks will also include his efforts leading to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, false allegations that the 2020 election was "stolen," and his support for economic policies that allegedly benefit the billionaire class at the expense of the middle class, the outlet reported.

"Trump and his lagging campaign will be left to explain to voters why he embraces political violence, brags about abortion bans, threatens to repeal the Affordable Care Act and cut Social Security and Medicare, and puts greedy corporations and himself over American workers again and again," O'Malley Dillon wrote, the outlet reported.

Biden and Trump will debate for the first time since the 2020 election cycle on June 27 in Atlanta, with CNN hosting. On Sept. 10, the pair will face off for a second debate hosted by ABC News.

For the first round, O'Malley Dillon cited a new 30-second "Snapped" campaign ad, narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro, that blasts Trump for being "out of control" after he lost the 2020 election.

"If I don't get elected, it's going to be a bloodbath," Trump says in a clip included in the ad.

Ad efforts are coming as the Biden campaign taps celebrities to boost fundraising, the outlet reported — including Academy Award winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts, along with former President Barack Obama, who will host a fundraising event in Los Angeles.

The debate is crucial for Biden amid falling poll numbers, concerns about his ability to govern for four more years, and calls for him to step aside.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday showed Biden at his lowest approval rating since July 2022 with just 36% of people approving of his job as president.

"If Biden is still struggling in August, he needs to consider stepping aside," polling guru Nate Silver said Thursday in a post on X. "It's not a great situation for Ds either way, but you have to do due diligence on the question. It's an important election, obviously. It shouldn't be taboo to talk about."

Trump has also taunted Biden over his stumbles in public while on the campaign stump. And at a Thursday rally in the Bronx in New York City, Trump said he and Biden should stand for the entire June 27 debate.

"Today they said, 'We'd like to set up tables so you sit down,'" Trump said at the rally. "I said, 'I don't want to sit down for a debate. Let's go.' So we're not sitting down. We're going to be standing up for the debate.

"If crooked Joe Biden makes it through the debate, which I think he will, [the media are] going to say it was one of the great debate performances in history," Trump said.