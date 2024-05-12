WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | donald trump | campaign | rnc | dnc | 2024 election | george clooney

Biden Looks to Clooney, Obama, Clintons for Fundraising

By    |   Sunday, 12 May 2024 08:56 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's campaign is set to host a major fundraiser in Los Angeles next month and will seek the help of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as movie stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, to attract more support for his campaign.

The event will take place "mid-June," NBC News reported.

The Biden campaign reported that it raised more than $90 million in March, accumulating a cash reserve of over $192 million. The amount is significantly higher than the $93.1 million that the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee had in their possession at the beginning of April. In contrast, the Trump campaign and the RNC raised a combined total of $65.6 million in March.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden's campaign is set to host a major fundraiser in Los Angeles next month and will seek the help of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as movie stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, to attract more support for his campaign.
joe biden, donald trump, campaign, rnc, dnc, 2024 election, george clooney, fundraiser
119
2024-56-12
Sunday, 12 May 2024 08:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved