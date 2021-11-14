×
Biden Confidant: President May Not Run in 2024

By    |   Sunday, 14 November 2021 10:07 PM

A longtime confidant to President Joe Biden has raised skepticism on whether the president would run in 2024.

Former Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, who helped Biden pick his running mate last year, mentioned to The New York Times on Friday that Biden may not run for reelection in 2024.

"I'm hoping the president runs for reelection," Dodd stated, "but for whatever reason that might not be the case, it's hard to believe there would be a short list without Kamala's name on it. She's the vice president of the United States."

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that she was shocked by Dodd's statement.

"Dodd quote in here is pretty stunning to hear," she tweeted, referencing the article. "Usually this kind of thing isn't said out loud."

But still, back in March, the Washington Examiner reported that Biden had stated he plans to run for reelection in 2024.

Biden, 78, when asked during his first press conference since taking office on if he would run again, replied, "Yes, my plan is to run for reelection. That's my expectation."

