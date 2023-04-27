Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: '24 Not Fair Fight, But 'We Have the Truth'

Democrats are all in lockstep behind President Joe Biden's reelection campaign, and the mainstream media will provide cover, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., tells Newsmax, but Republicans have something stronger on their side: the truth.

Many Democrats held their tongues on whether they would support Biden's reelection before he made his announcement official earlier this week. Both Republicans and Democrats have speculated on his health and his cognitive ability. He would be 86 at the end of a second term.

And Vice President Kamala Harris is unpopular with Democrats and Republicans who fear her abilities should she have to take office should Biden be unable to perform his duties.

But the big advantage Democrats always have is they have the "compliant, complicit, the corrupt radical left mainstream media so they'll cover up for Joe Biden," Johnson said Thursday on "Prime News."

"They got him elected when he campaigned from the basement last time. Now he'll campaign from the basement of the White House in this election, and they will cover up for him.

"It's not a fair fight, not a level playing field," Johnson said. But Republicans have "the truth," he countered. "We have the better ideas."

