Biden Now Living 'in the Wild'

Former President Joe Biden is living a life far removed from what he experienced for more than 50 years.

The one-time U.S. senator, vice president, and president, who spent most of his political career surrounded by devoted aides and strategists and kept busy with meetings and speaking engagements, now finds himself in unfamiliar territory.

"He's very in the wild," one person familiar with Biden's current routine told Politico. "His footprint is significantly smaller, and it's sort of shocking."

Biden, 82, and a small Secret Service detail on Monday stopped by a Baskin-Robbins in Kensington, Maryland, to grab some ice cream and a milkshake, Fox 5 reported.

The former president is scheduled to speak Thursday at the closing gala of the National Bar Association's Centennial Convention in Chicago, where he's expected to talk about "the progress we've made and the important work that remains to further the cause of justice in America," Politico reported.

Still, with only one or two aides, Biden spends much time in Delaware working on his memoir, for which he'll receive $10 million.

He's also undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

When he travels long distances, Biden flies commercial and often takes photos with fellow passengers.

At a Juneteenth celebration last month in Galveston, Texas, Biden lingered for hours. He participated in a photo line and spoke with church leadership.

"We were there for three, four hours — it was a long program. And he wanted to stay," one person traveling with the former president told Politico. "Anyone who wanted to talk to him had the opportunity to talk to him."

Despite living in the region, Biden seems to be far away from Washington, D.C., where the House Oversight Committee is investigating the alleged cover-up of Biden's mental decline while in office and potentially unauthorized use of autopen for sweeping pardons and other executive actions.

Attorneys and aides keep Biden updated on the proceedings.

"He's really keeping himself at a distance — deliberately and intentionally — because he honors the oversight process," one person told Politico.

Biden's former vice president, Kamala Harris, on Wednesday said she will not run for California governor next year, leaving open the possibility that she could mount a third run for the White House in 2028.

"Though polling showed that Ms. Harris would have been the front-runner in the governor's race, she would have faced difficult questions about how much she knew about President Biden's decline and whether she participated in shielding his diminished health from the public," The New York Times said.