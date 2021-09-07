×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | Money | joe biden | covid-19 | strategy | delta variant

Biden to Unveil 6-Pronged Plan to Curb Delta Variant

Biden to Unveil 6-Pronged Plan to Curb Delta Variant
(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 11:14 AM

President Joe Biden on Thursday will present a six-pronged strategy aimed at fighting the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant and increasing U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations, a White House official said Tuesday.

The United States is struggling to combat a wave of infections driven by the variant even as officials urge unvaccinated Americans to get the shots. Rising case loads have raised concerns as children return to school, rattled investors and upended many companies' return-to-office plans.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Biden "will lay out a six-pronged strategy ... working across the public and private sectors."

Nearly 650,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden on Thursday will present a six-pronged strategy aimed at fighting the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant and increasing U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations, a White House official said Tuesday.
joe biden, covid-19, strategy, delta variant
115
2021-14-07
Tuesday, 07 September 2021 11:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved