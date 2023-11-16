×
Tags: joe biden | classified documents | case | robert hur | doj | charges | donald trump

DOJ Not Expected to Charge Biden for Classified Docs

By    |   Thursday, 16 November 2023 04:25 PM EST

Department of Justice special counsel Robert K. Hur's office is not expected to bring charges against Joe Biden for mishandling classified documents when he was vice president.

Two anonymous sources informed CNN that Hur and his team were compiling a detailed review that lays into the now-president for mishandling the materials, per a Thursday report by the outlet.

Hur's team estimates its report will be completed by the end of the year.

Referrals for charges are not expected to be included in the review. The files in question were discovered at Biden's residence in Greenville, Delaware, and his office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

A report earlier in the day by The Wall Street Journal, also citing anonymous sources, was the first to note that charges against Biden were unlikely as the case draws to a close.

The news of Biden not being charged comes while former President Donald Trump was indicted for mishandling classified files at his Mar-a-Lago residence in South Florida.

Trump, his legal team, and his allies have repeatedly slammed the Department of Justice for going after him but ignoring Biden's infractions.

While Biden slammed Trump for the files, "He knew very well that he himself had possession of classified documents," explained Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Oversight Committee, in January.

"So, the hypocrisy here is great. We're very concerned about a lack of transparency. We're very concerned, as I have said many times, about a two-tiered system of justice in America," he added.

Biden's attorneys found the first of about 10 classified documents from the Obama-Biden administration in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center office in Washington D.C. National Archives was then alerted by Biden's team, according to Time.

The documents were voluntarily turned over to the National Archives.

Last week, a federal judge rejected a push from Trump's team to postpone the May 14 pretrial hearing and May 20 trial start date, according to NBC News.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 16 November 2023 04:25 PM
