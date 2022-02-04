Biden Hits GOP Over Lack of Support for China Competition Bill

President Joe Biden on Friday hit out at Republicans after only one member of the GOP in the House voted for a bill to help the U.S. compete with China in scientific research and other areas.

The House passed the China competition bill by a vote of 222-210, with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., being the only member of the GOP to vote for the legislation, according to The Hill.

Biden said in a statement after the vote: "The House took a critical vote today for stronger supply chains and lower prices, for more manufacturing — and good manufacturing jobs — right here in America, and for outcompeting China and the rest of the world in the 21st century."

He added, "Business and labor alike have praised this legislation as vital for continuing the economic momentum we've seen over the last year, and national security leaders from both parties have said that the investments in this bill are needed if we want to maintain our competitive edge globally.

"This bill was built on numerous bipartisan elements and on shared bipartisan agreement on the need to act. If House Republicans are serious about lowering prices, making our economy stronger, and competing with China from a position of strength, then they should come to the table and support this legislation, which does just that."

Biden concluded, "I look forward to the House and Senate quickly coming together to find a path forward and putting a bill on my desk as soon as possible for my signature. America can't afford to wait."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a statement on Friday: "While it contains some provisions supported by Republicans, Speaker Pelosi is holding these good ideas hostage by using this 3,000-page bill as a vehicle for the party's far-left agenda."