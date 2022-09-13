×
President Biden to Cancer Survivors: 'Don't Jump!'

President Joe Biden speaks about the cancer moonshot initiative on Monday at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston. (Evan Vucci/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 13 September 2022 07:39 PM EDT

As he delivered his Cancer Moonshot initiative remarks on Monday, President Joe Biden took a moment to caution cancer survivors not to jump from the balcony, The Daily Wire reports.

Speaking in Boston on the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's iconic Moonshot speech, Biden laid out an ambitious plan to reduce the cancer death rate in the United States by half over the next 25 years.

''I want to thank all of you, the cancer patients, survivors, caregivers — and don't jump from up there, OK?'' the president said, motioning toward the balcony as he spoke.

This is not the first time Biden has warned people not to jump, despite having no indication that they intended to.

''Don't jump!'' he shouted in May, ostensibly at the photographers who were on an elevated stage as he was posing for a photo with the U.S. Olympic team at the White House. A wave of laughter swept through the crowd.

Biden repeated this advice in March while visiting with U.S. troops stationed outside Ukraine, telling members of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division — whose operations occur in the air — not to jump.

''You are the finest fighting force in the world, and that's not hyperbole,'' Biden reportedly said to the troops as he joined them for a meal. ''Don't stop eating because of me.''

''Don't jump,'' he continued. ''You guys are used to jumping. Don't jump. Anyway, thanks for letting me come to say hello to you all. You know, we're a unique country in many ways. And we are the only country, the only country in the world not organized based on geography, ethnicity, race or anything else. We're based on idea. We hold these truths to be self-evident that all women and men are created equal. Sounds corny, [but] it's the truth of who we are.''

