Tags: joe biden | barack obama | pennsylvania | fetterman

Biden, Obama, to Campaign in Pa. for Shapiro, Fetterman

Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman waves to supporters after speaking at Dickinson Square Park in Philadelphia on October 23, 2022, as he campaigns for the US Senate. (Kriston Jae Bethel / AFP via Getty)

Monday, 24 October 2022 07:14 PM EDT

President Joe Biden will campaign alongside former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh on Nov. 5 to garner support for Democrats John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial and Senate race, an inside source tells Axios.

In a last dash effort approaching midterm voting's final days on Nov. 8, Democrats are placing their party's most notorious assets in swing-state Pennsylvania.

Currently, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman is currently neck and neck with Republican Mehmet Oz in a Senate race. In the gubernatorial race, State Attorney General Shapiro has held a lead over state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican.

According to FiveThirtyEight's aggregated weighted polling, Oz, who had been lagging behind in the polls, now appears to be narrowing his margin with Fetterman. As of Monday, the Trump-endorsed television doctor, according to FiveThirtyEight, is within 2.6 percentage points of zeroing in on Fetterman's lead. In mid-August, FiveThirtyEight had Oz 12 percentage points behind.

On Oct. 28, Biden, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, will attend a Pennsylvania Democratic Party dinner to fundraise for Fetterman and Shapiro. Tickets for the event range in price from $150 to $10,000.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


