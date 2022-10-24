Biden, Obama, to Campaign in Pa. for Shapiro, Fetterman

President Joe Biden will campaign alongside former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh on Nov. 5 to garner support for Democrats John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial and Senate race, an inside source tells Axios.

In a last dash effort approaching midterm voting's final days on Nov. 8, Democrats are placing their party's most notorious assets in swing-state Pennsylvania.

Currently, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman is currently neck and neck with Republican Mehmet Oz in a Senate race. In the gubernatorial race, State Attorney General Shapiro has held a lead over state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican.

According to FiveThirtyEight's aggregated weighted polling, Oz, who had been lagging behind in the polls, now appears to be narrowing his margin with Fetterman. As of Monday, the Trump-endorsed television doctor, according to FiveThirtyEight, is within 2.6 percentage points of zeroing in on Fetterman's lead. In mid-August, FiveThirtyEight had Oz 12 percentage points behind.

On Oct. 28, Biden, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, will attend a Pennsylvania Democratic Party dinner to fundraise for Fetterman and Shapiro. Tickets for the event range in price from $150 to $10,000.