Poll: Biden Doesn't Receive State of the Union Approval Bounce

A Wall Street Journal poll released on Friday confirmed Democrats' fears that President Joe Biden would not receive a bump in his approval rating following the State of the Union address on March 1.

The survey, conducted by Impact Research and Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, showed that 57% of registered voters disapproved of Biden's job performance, with only 42% saying they approved.

In addition, 63% of respondents said they disapproved of the president's handling of inflation. A plurality, 47%, said Republicans would be better suited to handle rampant inflation than Democrats. Only 30% said Democrats would be better.

Republicans lead Democrats 46% to 41% in the 2022 midterm generic ballot, "with Republicans gaining support among Black and Hispanic voters since the last Journal poll."

By a shocking 9%, Hispanic voters, a usually consistent Democratic voting bloc, said they would back a Republican candidate for Congress over a Democrat. In November, that number was tied.

Among Black voters, the group favored Democrats for Congress by 35% in the new survey, down from 56% in November. At the same time, support for a Republican candidate rose to 27% from 12% in November.

The Journal said the across-the-board poor performance for Biden comes "despite favorable marks for the president's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a recent State of the Union speech, which provided him an opportunity to directly speak to millions of Americans."

"The mood of the country hasn't gotten any better since the last poll. In fact, it's gotten a little worse," Democratic pollster John Anzalone observed.

The survey of 1,500 nationwide registered voters was taken from March 2-7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5%.