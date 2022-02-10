CNN Poll: Biden Disapproval Rating Nearing 60 Percent

The latest CNN poll conducted by SSRS from Jan. 10 to Feb. 6 showed President Joe Biden's disapproval rating reaching a staggering 58% among U.S. adults, according to results released on Thursday.

Only 41% of respondents approved of his performance. The same poll had Biden's approval at 49% and disapproval at 51% in December.

Among independents, 36% approved of Biden's job performance. For Republicans, that number was at 9%. Democratic approval for the president dropped from 94% last summer to 83% in the latest survey.

Disapprovers of the president were also asked to name a single thing he has done that they approved of. A shocking 56% said they have nothing positive to say about his term.

"I'm hard-pressed to think of a single thing he has done that benefits the country," wrote one survey respondent.

The CNN-SSRS survey is the latest in a continuing trend of Biden's plummeting approval rating.

The last time Biden's average approval rating was above water, according to FiveThirtyEight, was on Aug. 29, 2021, in the middle of the controversial U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Since then, concerns over inflation, handling of COVID-19, and further foreign policy complications have resulted in Biden's average approval reaching the lowest of his presidency on Feb. 10.

FiveThirtyEight further showed Biden's average disapproval peaking near 54% on Jan. 25, which has since plateaued as his approval rating continues to drop.

The poll surveyed 1,527 U.S. adults over one month digitally or by telephone with a live interviewer. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3%.