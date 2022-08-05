Biden Polling Average Improves

President Joe Biden’s average approval rating has risen in recent weeks following a slump that stretched into last month, the Washington Examiner reports.

RealClearPolitics shows Biden with an average approval rating of 39.6% with 56.4% disapproval as of Thursday. This is an improvement of about 3 percentage points from his average approval rating last month, which was 36.8%.

The Examiner notes that Biden recently won two legislative victories with the passage of the Chips and Science Act as well as the PACT Act, which focused on issues that he had campaigned on in 2020. He also recently announced the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in a drone strike in Afghanistan.

Tom Cochran, a partner at 720 Strategies and a former senior official in the Obama administration, told the news outlet: "Any legislative victory is proving elusive given the political climate, so taking a victory lap for those two [bills] plus the al Zawahri news is justified and well earned.

"Losing numbers in Congress is wholly expected not only in this midterm but all midterms going back decades. I unfortunately don't see a silver lining for the Democrats this November. Losing less seats than expected would be the best-case scenario."

However, Republican operative John Feehery said that "a midterm bloodbath would be very good for his presidency," because it "would allow him to tack to the middle."