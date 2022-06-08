Poll: Biden at Lowest Approval Rating of Presidency

President Joe Biden on Wednesday matched the lowest approval ratings of his presidency in the most recent poll from Morning Consult conducted earlier this month.

Just 39% of voters approve of Biden's job performance with 58% disapproving, about the same as former President Donald Trump's rating at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the same results as an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research poll released last month.

This "marks the 46th president's lowest approval rating and highest disapproval rating in 62 weekly surveys conducted since he took office in January 2021," according to Morning Consult.

A poll from the same period in Trump's presidency showed an approval rating of 45% and a disapproval rating of 52% at the time.

The polling organization also notes that "Biden's diminishing standing should be alarming to Democrats working to hold control of Congress in the midterm elections this fall."

It adds that although "Biden's decline has not yet dragged down approval for most Democratic incumbents on the Senate side of the aisle, studies have shown an increasing association between a party's House performance and their president's job approval rating."

Morning Consult polled 2,006 registered voters across the country from June 4-5, 2022 with a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.