Report: Biden's Approval Rating Falls Below Trump's Worst-Ever Rating

While recent polls show that President Joe Biden's job approval rating just keeps falling, the latest Rasmussen Reports daily tracking poll saw Biden's approval rating fall below former President Donald Trump's worst-ever rating.

According to the Washington Examiner, Trump's approval rating never dipped below 38% in four years of Rasmussen polls, while Biden's approval rating was measured at 37% by the polling company on Friday.

The White House has tried to fix Biden's steady slide in the polls with more travel and speeches and staffing changes to no avail, and now some Democrats looking to keep their jobs in November are distancing themselves from him as well, the news outlet reports.

A record-low of Democrats — 65% — currently approve of the president, which is down from the low 70% range.

Voters' concerns about the commander-in-chief range from the state of the economy to soaring inflation to energy prices and seem likely to influence this year's midterm congressional elections.

On Friday, Rasmussen released a related survey that shows that the GOP has an 8-point lead on the generic congressional ballot. Republicans have led the generic ballot all year, according to the polling company.

In an update on consumer spending, Rasmussen said that economic confidence has fallen to its lowest level since 2014.

A mere 19% rate the economy as good to excellent, while 69% expect "a worsening economy," which is seven points higher than in June, according to Rasmussen's analysis. The bleak consumer outlook could potentially widen the gap between Republicans and Democrats on the congressional ballot.

If the election were held today, 48% say they would vote for a Republican and 40% say they would vote for a Democrat — a gap that spread 3 points in one week, according to Rasmussen's analysis.

Columnist Miranda Devine said that in July 2018, Democrats had a six-point advantage, 46% to 40%, on the generic congressional ballot.

"As the November 2018 midterms neared, the margin was a statistical dead heat — Republicans 46%, Democrats 45% — in the final poll before Democrats won a slim House majority while Republicans gained Senate seats to maintain control of that chamber," Devine wrote.