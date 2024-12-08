Sen. Klobuchar: 'Concerned' About Preemptive Pardons

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Sunday she's "not a fan" of the possibility that President Joe Biden may grant preemptive pardons to people President-elect Donald Trump has called out, alleging they conspired against him.

"I didn't like the pardon of the president's son. I didn't think that that was prudent. But I also am very concerned about this idea of the preemptive pardons," she told MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki."

Politico reported Biden is considering issuing preemptive pardons to Sen.-elect Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, former White House chief medical adviser during the COVID-19 pandemic and former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Klobuchar said she is "very concerned" about Trump's incoming Justice Department and spoke to Schiff about it this weekend.

According to the senator, Schiff does not want a preemptive pardon.

"He believes that this is a nation of laws and that there are judges that make decisions all the time, including during the last Trump administration, including Republican appointees from many different administrations, who did the right thing in many cases under the law," she said.