WH Officials to Meet With Oil, Banking, Other Leaders on Russia's Invasion

Top Biden administration officials will meet with leaders from oil companies, clean energy firms, banks and other industries to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Emilie Simons, The Hill reports, detailed in an email that the National Economic Council and National Security Council would host the "off the record briefing" with the companies to "discuss the impact of the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict."

The meeting will be led by NEC Director Brian Deese, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Simons added that in financial services, Visa, JPMorgan and Bank of America will attend. Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips and refiners such as Marathon Petroleum will attend for oil and gasoline. The companies Pattern and Invenergy will represent clean energy.

In the food and agriculture sector, Land O'Lakes and Cargill will attend; for manufacturers, Dow and US Steel.

The meeting comes as the Biden administration has imposed sanctions on Russia and as the price of gasoline climbs higher.