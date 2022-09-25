ABC Poll: 56 Percent Majority of Dems Don't Want Biden to Run in '24

A "clear" majority of President Joe Biden's own Democratic Party registered voters (56%) want the party to nominate a new candidate in the 2024 presidential election, according to the latest poll by The Washington Post/ABC News.

Just 35% of registered Democrat voters and Democrat-leaning independents want Biden to run again in the next presidential election, a flashing alarm for midterm Democrats. Republicans edged Democrats by 1 point on the generic House midterm ballot among U.S. adults (47%-46%) and a 5-point edge to Republicans (51%-46%) among likely voters in the poll.

In a prospective rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump, the race is a statistical tie within the margin of error. Biden leads by 2 points (48%-46%) among U.S. adults, while Trump leads by 2 points (48%-46%) among voters actually registered to vote legally.

Among the issues, Democrats are voting on abortion, while most other American adults are voting on the economy in general and inflation specifically – both which weigh in favor of Republicans – according to ABC News.

Biden is 14 points under water on his job approval (39%-53%), and 21 points under water on his handling of the economy (36%-57%).

When a sitting president had more than 50% approval in a midterm election, the ruling party loses on average 14 seats in Congress — and when approval is under water like Biden's is right now, the sitting president's party loses an average of 37 seats, according to ABC News analysis.

"It's the economy stupid," according to a famed campaign mantra of Democrat strategist James Carville which is bad news for Democrats, as 74% of adults say the economy is in bad shape — up from 58% in the spring of 2021 after Biden first took office.

Also, 84% call the economy a top voting issue for them on congressional ballots, while 76% say the same for inflation and 63% call abortion a key voting issue.

The Washington Post/ABC News poll surveyed 1,006 adults and 908 registered voters Sept. 18-21. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.