Rep. Arrington to Newsmax: Homeland Chief 'Just Unfit for the Job'

The Biden administration's data contradicts claims made by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that the southern border is secure and shows that he is not fit to hold his job, Rep. Jodey Arrington told Newsmax.

"They take the American people for fools," the Texas Republican said Friday on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "Their own data contradicts the statements. It is so disconnected with reality that he's either just unfit for the job because he's incompetent or he's unfit because he's lying to the public."

Either way, the situation at the border is a "self-inflicted disaster" that is "jeopardizing the safety of not only citizens of this great country along the border, but in communities all across the country," said Arrington.

His comments come after he called Mayorkas out on Twitter as being "delusional."

"Mayorkas' claim that the southern border is secure is downright delusional," the congressman tweeted Thursday. "18 months of criminal activity, trafficking, & extortion + 4 consecutive months of over 200k apprehensions scream otherwise. Mayorkas knows the truth — this is clearly an invasion."

The nation is in danger, said Arrington Friday, because of the administration's catch and release policies, in addition to the transport of migrants by plane and bus all over the United States.

"I say these guys, the secretary and this derelict president who have completely abandoned their first and most important job, to provide for the common defense and enforce the laws of the land," he added.

Arrington also accused government officials of "aiding and abetting human trafficking" at the border, along with drug cartels, by sending immigrants around the United States, and he rejected the notion by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser that they were "tricked" into being moved.

"This is the last mile of human trafficking," said Arrington. "It's intentional. They're making sure that every state is a border state, every community is a border community, and they don't know the backgrounds of these people they say they want to prioritize."

However, the nation's laws require that migrants be detained until their day in court and that they be deported if they are not in the country legitimately, "so, on all fronts, this administration is not complying with court orders or our laws, and he's made for a very dangerous situation for America."

Meanwhile, Democrat mayors like Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are speaking out because immigrants are overcrowding their shelters and will crowd the schools, but Arrington said the Biden administration is not listening because the party is being led by the left.

"It's easy for them to pander to that fringe group and their party that at this point controls their agenda," he said."It's easy to pander in rhetoric to them, defund the police until we have the highest crime rate and murder rate in the country."

The list continues, with inflation, prices at the pump, and more, and it has created a "major social and economic crisis even on Democrat cities and their local leaders, so they've got to figure out a way out of this predicament," said Arrington. "And yet it is the folks in their party who have created the predicament and it's an interesting thing to watch."

However, he said, it's "good" that Democrat cities and their leaders are "feeling the cost and bearing the brunt" of problems that their policies have caused, because otherwise, "they wouldn't do a thing about it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!