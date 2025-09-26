Sinclair Ends Kimmel Show Blackout on Its ABC Stations

Sinclair Broadcast Group is bringing Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show back to its ABC affiliate stations Friday night, ending a dayslong TV blackout for dozens of cities across the U.S. over remarks the comedian made in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing.

"Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience," Sinclair said in a statement Friday afternoon. "We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming."

Disney-owned ABC suspended Kimmel on Sept. 17, following threats of potential repercussions from the Trump-appointed head of the Federal Communications Commission.

Another affiliates group that operates 33 ABC stations had announced it would preempt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" before ABC's decision.

Sinclair also condemned the host.

After Disney brought Kimmel back Tuesday, both affiliates groups continued to preempt the show.

As a result, viewers in cities like Washington, D.C., and Seattle had been left without the late-night program on local TV. The blackouts escalated nationwide uproar around First Amendment protections and also cast a spotlight on political influence in the media landscape, with critics lambasting companies that they accuse of censoring content.