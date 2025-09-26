WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jimmy kimmel | sinclair | tv | abc

Sinclair Ends Kimmel Show Blackout on Its ABC Stations

Friday, 26 September 2025 02:39 PM EDT

Sinclair Broadcast Group is bringing Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show back to its ABC affiliate stations Friday night, ending a dayslong TV blackout for dozens of cities across the U.S. over remarks the comedian made in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing.

"Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience," Sinclair said in a statement Friday afternoon. "We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming."

Disney-owned ABC suspended Kimmel on Sept. 17, following threats of potential repercussions from the Trump-appointed head of the Federal Communications Commission.

Another affiliates group that operates 33 ABC stations had announced it would preempt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" before ABC's decision.

Sinclair also condemned the host.

After Disney brought Kimmel back Tuesday, both affiliates groups continued to preempt the show.

As a result, viewers in cities like Washington, D.C., and Seattle had been left without the late-night program on local TV. The blackouts escalated nationwide uproar around First Amendment protections and also cast a spotlight on political influence in the media landscape, with critics lambasting companies that they accuse of censoring content.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sinclair Broadcast Group is bringing Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show back to its ABC affiliate stations Friday night, ending a dayslong TV blackout for dozens of cities across the U.S.
jimmy kimmel, sinclair, tv, abc
209
2025-39-26
Friday, 26 September 2025 02:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved