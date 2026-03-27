Kimmel Defends Criticism of DHS Chief Mullin

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel defended his recent criticism of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, responding to backlash from conservative commentators after remarks about Mullin's background.

Kimmel criticized Mullin's qualifications on Tuesday, referencing his past work as a "low-level MMA fighter and a plumber" and his public service experience.

Mullin, who most recently served as a U.S. senator from Oklahoma, was confirmed this week as President Donald Trump's replacement for Kristi Noem.

"Listen, let me make this very clear: I'm not upset that the head of homeland security used to be a plumber," Kimmel said in his Thursday night monologue. "I'm upset that he isn't still a plumber."

Kimmel said conservatives reacted strongly to the remarks.

"Of course they decided to twist that to say it was an insult to plumbers, which it was not," Kimmel continued. "I wouldn't put a plumber in charge of homeland security for the same reason I wouldn't call a five-star general to pull a rat out of my toilet."

"We all have our areas of expertise," he added.

Trump criticized Kimmel while taping Fox News's "The Five" on Thursday.

"He's a loser. He gets no ratings. None.

"He's got no talent. He's got Trump Derangement Syndrome," Trump said. "Whenever I watch him, I just can't believe he's even on the air."

Kimmel also accused conservative media of hypocrisy, referencing coverage of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and her past work as a bartender.

"Well, on behalf of bartenders everywhere, we anxiously await your apology," Kimmel said.

This is Kimmel's latest criticism of Trump and his administration, which has been a recurring theme on the late-night host's program.

Last year, Trump praised ABC after the network removed Kimmel from the air following a joke about reactions to the killing of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

When the show returned to ABC's lineup, Trump again criticized the network for reinstating Kimmel.