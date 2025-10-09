Jimmy Kimmel: 'I'd Love to Have Trump on The Show'

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said he "would love" to have Donald Trump as a guest on his show and added he would ask the president to appear.

Kimmel made the comments during an interview with Bloomberg following the host's return to television after a weeklong suspension.

The comedian's return came after ABC and its affiliates briefly pulled "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" from the air following controversy over remarks he made about conservative leader Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Kimmel told Bloomberg his previous comments were "maliciously mischaracterized," explaining that today's politically charged climate makes it harder to separate comedy from current events.

"He's on TV all day, every day," Kimmel said of Trump. "He gives us [the media] a lot to use. ... I'd love to have Trump on the show, for sure. Alright, I'll ask him."

Trump's team did not sound impressed by Kimmel's suggestion.

"Reacting to anything Jimmy Kimmel says would require me to watch his show and I have much more entertaining things to do, like watch paint dry," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Newsmax.

Kimmel's invitation comes amid a tense relationship between Kimmel and the president.

Last month, Trump celebrated the host's brief removal from ABC, claiming on Truth Social that Kimmel had been fired for "lack of talent."

When Disney-owned ABC reinstated Kimmel after "thoughtful conversations," Trump fumed, "I can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his show was cancelled!"

ABC suspended Kimmel on Sept. 17 following pressure from Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr and backlash from affiliates, including the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which condemned his remarks.

Viewers in major markets such as Washington, D.C., and Seattle were left without the show during the blackout, sparking debate about political influence over network programming and the limits of free speech.

On his return Sept. 23, Kimmel addressed the uproar directly, saying it was "never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man."

But Kimmel's attempt at contrition was met with fury from conservative figures and friends of Kirk.

Turning Point USA associates Andrew Kolvet and Jack Posobiec dismissed his apology as "fake," while actor James Woods accused Kimmel's rhetoric of fostering hostility toward conservatives.

