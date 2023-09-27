Jimmy Carter's Birthday Party Rescheduled Over Shutdown Risk

If a government shutdown occurs at the end of this week, it might cause any number of federal service cancellations, but former President Jimmy Carter's birthday party isn't on that list.

Axios reports that the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum has bumped Carter's 99th birthday party up to Saturday instead of Sunday, which is his actual birthday. The library and museum could close if congressional lawmakers fail to strike a deal by 12:01 a.m. on Sunday.

"We want to make sure we are celebrating regardless of what Congress does," Tony Clark, the site's public affairs director, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Carter will have twice the festivities if a shutdown is averted, as the library and museum will host another celebration on Sunday, the Journal-Constitution reported.

In honor of the former president's age, the price of admission is 99 cents.

With a government shutdown days away, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is working to rein in a revolt from the conservative faction of his Republican majority that is dead-set on cutting spending even if it means missed paychecks for military members and reduced services for millions.

In a bid to stave off a federal closure, the Senate introduced a bipartisan stopgap measure on Tuesday that would keep federal offices funded through Nov. 17 and give Congress time to finish work on the budget.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the stopgap measure "a bridge towards cooperation and away from extremism" before a test vote Tuesday night, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said, "Government shutdowns are bad news."

The deadline to reach an agreement is Saturday.

The 39th president and former first lady Rosalynn Carter made a rare public appearance last weekend, riding in a black SUV at the Plains Peanut Festival in their Georgia hometown.

Carter, the longest-lived president, entered hospice care at his home in February after several brief stays in the hospital. He did not reveal an illness then, but in May it was reported that his wife had been diagnosed with dementia.

Jason Carter, the chairman of the Carter Center's Board of Trustees, told USA Today last week that his grandparents are "coming to the end."

"They are together," he said. "They are at home. They're in love, and I don't think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it's a perfect situation for this time in their lives. They're both doing as well as can be expected."