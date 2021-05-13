Rep. Jordan: Not 'Helpful' When Conservatives Disagree With Trump

It's not "helpful" for conservatives to disagree with former President Donald Trump about the concerns on the 2020 election, Rep. Jim Jordan said Thursday — while insisting that he himself has "never said this election was stolen."

"I think we should be focused on making sure that we have integrity in our elections going forward," the Ohio Republican said on "CBS This Morning."

"That's what I've always said. Millions of Americans have concerns about what happened in this last election. I've never said this election was stolen. All I've said is, let's check it out."

Jordan said he'd describe conservatism as being an "American-first party, a populist party rooted in conservative principles," and insisted that "80 million Americans," both Republicans and Democrats have concerns, "regardless of what President Trump may or may not have said."

But still, Jordan said he agrees that Trump is the GOP's undisputed leader, and he believes the president is "going to run again, and I'm all for that."

Jordan also rejected the idea that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was "canceled" by House Republicans who voted her out of leadership Wednesday, but insisted that the party's conference chairperson couldn't be a spokesperson who was "consistently attacking the leader of the party who 74 million Americans voted for."

At the same time, Jordan said he never called for Cheney to "step down, or, excuse me, resign from Congress."

"I do think there's a big difference, though, between whether you're going to be in congress or not and us deciding as Republicans in Congress who's going to be our spokesperson," Jordan said.

Trump on Wednesday described Cheney as a "warmonger" and a "bitter, horrible human being" after she was voted out, but Jordan stopped short of agreeing with him but also blamed her for doing some name-calling of her own.

"I've worked with Liz," said Jordan. "I've said all along that I don't think she should be conference chair. I think in this situation Liz has said some things about the president. I think it's probably elevated the rhetoric a little bit. And sometimes it comes back. That's human nature. I understand that."

Cheney, after being ousted from her leadership role in the House, said on NBC's "Today" Thursday that she will do "whatever it takes" to keep Trump out of the White House, stopping just short of saying she'd run for president herself in 2024 to keep that from happening.

"He's unfit. He never again can be anywhere close to the Oval Office," she told NBC "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie in an extensive interview recorded just after the vote against her Wednesday and airing Thursday morning.