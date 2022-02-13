Jim Jordan Backs Trump, Clinton Campaign Spying 'Unprecedented'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Sunday agreed with former President Donald Trump’s statement that new revelations tying the Clinton campaign to an effort to hack Trump Tower and the Trump White House are unprecedented in terms of political scandals.

Special Counsel John Durham on Feb. 11 filed investigative motions alleging Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman was also working with a tech company to “infiltrate” internet traffic from Trump Tower and the White House, with a supposed goal of establishing a “narrative” entangling Trump and Russia.

Last year, Durham charged Sussman with one count of lying to the FBI. He’s pleaded not guilty.

But Durham’s new filing alleges Sussman billed the Clinton campaign months before the 2016 election for his work — and that he also worked with an internet company to watch the internet traffic from servers connected to Trump Tower and the Executive Office of the President of the United States.

In his fiery statement Saturday, Trump said the filing provided "indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign."

"This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution," Trump said in the statement.

In an interview on Fox & Friends, Jordan agreed.

“There was spying going on and it was worse than we thought ’cause they were spying on the sitting president of the United States and it goes to the Clinton campaign,” Jordan said in the interview, Mediate reported.

“We’ve never seen anything like this in history,” he added. “So President Trump’s statement yesterday, I think is right on target. This is truly unprecedented, truly something that has never happened in the history of our great country.”

Separately, Jordan retweeted a news article that included the entirety of Trump’s comments, including that the operatives should be put to death.