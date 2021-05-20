Jordan Blasts Dems For Jan. 6 Commission Push, Calls It 'Impeachment 3.0'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Thursday blasted Democrats for their push of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, calling it a thinly veiled political assault on former President Donald Trump -- one in a series of them.

The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee labeled the proposed commission “Impeachment 3.0,” the Washington Times reported Thursday.

“This is one more chance for them to go after President Trump because … they don’t want President Trump to run in 2024,” he told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

House Democrats, with the support of 35 Republicans, passed a resolution Wednesday with a vote of 252-175 to form a Jan. 6 Commission to investigate the attack. The measure would create a 10-member commission — with five members appointed by each party — to investigate the storming of the Capitol in protest of the certification of the Electoral College victory for President Joe Biden.

Trump on Thursday condemned the “wayward” GOP supporters of the measure.

"See, 35 wayward Republicans — they just can’t help themselves," Trump said in a statement.

"Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!" He stated calling out Republicans like Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyo.

Jordan echoed Trump’s anger, calling the legislation — which faces stiff opposition in the Senate — is a hit job on Trump and a distraction from the mounting troubles surrounding President Biden.

“We went from energy independence to gas lines. We went from a secure border to chaos. We went from peace in the Middle East to rockets being fired on our ally Israel. That’s what 120 days of the Biden administration will give you,” he told the news outlet.

“They want to talk about anything else, so why not go after President Trump again? That’s what this is all about.”

“I was in Texas last weekend and I saw, going by this one house, on the flagpole [was] the American flag, the Texas flag and then the third flag was ‘Trump 2024.’ That’s what the Democrats are afraid of. They want to make this a partisan activity. It is going to have Democrat staff. We know how these things are going to work. It is just going to be one more attack on President Trump and on Republicans,” he added.

The bipartisan commission legislation faces stiff opposition in the Senate. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced he’d oppose the proposal.

“After careful consideration, I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats’ slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

The proposed panel would consist of five Democratic and five Republican appointees and would face a 2021 deadline to complete its work.