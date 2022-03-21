McLaughlin Poll: Jim Lamon Surges in Arizona GOP Senate Primary

While there are still months before the Aug. 2 Arizona Senate Republican primary, Jim Lamon's surge in the latest McLaughlin & Associates Poll has him doubling his support since December and being "the candidate with momentum and positioned to win."

Lamon doubled his support among likely Arizona GOP primary voters to 22%, pulling into a virtual tie with state Attorney General Mark Brnovich (23%). Brnovich's support has lost 11 points, while Blake Masters is still in striking distance at 18% in the March poll.

"These numbers are clear – Jim Lamon is moving in the right direction and is the candidate most likely to win the primary as the pro-Trump, America First conservative," McLaughlin & Associates wrote in an analysis of the findings to Newsmax. "Brnovich is moving in the wrong direction and Blake Masters, despite spending millions, is not resonating with voters."

Lamon, an America First MAGA candidate who like Masters supports former President Donald Trump, has a 4-1 ratio on his favorability, rating 37% favorable to just 9% unfavorable — a net improvement of 20 points in that metric since December, according to the poll.

Lamon is now also beating a stagnant Brnovich in likely voters' "very favorable" view (19%). As the sitting attorney general, Brnovich has name recognition that just isn't showing growth, according to the pollsters.

"Brnovich has nearly universal name identification, yet with his underperforming ballot share, voters are gravitating toward an alternative like Lamon," McLaughlin wrote in the memo. "Lamon has two distinct advantages that put him in the best position to win. Almost half (46%) say Lamon is a conservative in his political beliefs, better than Brnovich's 40% and Masters' 36%.

"Secondly, among the three candidates, voters say Lamon is the strongest supporter of President Trump's America first agenda."

The McLaughlin & Associates polled 500 likely Republican primary voters Feb. 2-March 2, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.