Report: Jordan Subpoenas DOJ Duo Assigned to Hunter Tax Case

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, subpoenaed two Department of Justice employees who were part of the yearslong tax investigation into Hunter Biden, the Washington Examiner reported Thursday night.

Tax division employees Mark Daly and Jack Morgan were subpoenaed to testify before the Judiciary panel on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, respectively. Daly is senior litigation counsel and Morgan is a trial attorney, according to the report.

The Examiner reported that it reviewed the subpoenas.

Daly and Morgan are two of 13 people —11 within DOJ — House Republicans have targeted as part of an inquiry into whether Hunter Biden received preferential treatment. The DOJ pushed back on the GOP's request in July to have the pair answer questions before the committee, according to the Examiner.

It's unclear if the DOJ intends to comply with the subpoenas now.

It was the testimony of IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley that put Daly and Morgan on the radar of Jordan and the committee.

The subpoenas come hours after special counsel David Weiss brought three gun charges against Hunter Biden. The charges invited ridicule from some Republicans. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said of the 12 crimes he believed Hunter Biden has committed, the gun charges rate as a distant 12th.

It was U.S. Attorney Weiss, prior to being elevated to special counsel, who signed off on a plea deal with Biden's legal team that would have allowed him to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges while not facing the gun charge. He would have served no jail time under that deal.

However, judicial scrutiny on the provisions of the plea deal subsequently led to its termination.

Now, with Thursday's subpoena, Jordan wants answers on the machinations within DOJ's tax division in its investigation into Hunter Biden.

It's a move that was hinted at by Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., earlier Thursday, when he told Newsmax that subpoenas were "fair game" after the DOJ decided not to pursue felony tax charges against Hunter Biden.

"The sad thing is he owes the American people. He owes the American taxpayers clearly over $1 million plus in tax revenue," Murphy told Newsmax.