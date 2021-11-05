Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Spending Bill Will Prove Bad for Americans

The policies and tax hikes in the Democrats' spending bill shouldn't become law, Rep. Jim Jordan insisted Friday on Newsmax.

"It's not good for the country and not good for American families," the Ohio Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"It is going to raise their taxes, and it's going to increase the cost of energy. So we hope this thing doesn't pass."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has had several dates set up to pass the legislation, but it still hasn't happened, Jordan added, and he hopes that continues.

Meanwhile, Jordan said the recent GOP wins in Virginia point to how people are frustrated with growing government control.

"Parents don't like the government getting between them and their children," he said. "This idea that the government knows more about what's good for your kids, than you as moms and dads do is just crazy."

Parents also said "time out" on a Department of Justice memo calling for investigations of parents involved in threats at local school board meetings, said Jordan, and that's why they showed up in the polls to vote for Republicans.

"We need to understand that as we move forward, Americans don't like their First Amendment liberties attacked, said Jordan. "I think we're going to win big next November."

The congressman also discussed pending legislation that will keep large legal settlements from being approved without input from Congress, such as a potential settlement between the federal government and the families of immigrants separated at the border when Trump was in office.

The Wall Street Journal reported that $450,000 payments were going out, but President Joe Biden is denying that and called the reports "garbage," leading to more controversy about whether the payments are being planned.

"This bill says you can't enter into a settlement agreement unless Congress gives you the OK, so this is good legislation," said Jordan.

"Now we find out, Oh, we're gonna pay people who broke the law to come here. I mean, this is nonsense. This is crazy. This is illogical and the American people see it for what it is. But the fact that the Biden administration is doing it is just I think, just unbelievable. That's what we're trying to stop it and we've introduced the legislation."

The congressman further discussed the arrest of the analyst considered to be the primary researcher for the Steele dossier, and said the takeaway is that Democrats were accusing former President Donald Trump of colluding with the Russians when it was the people close to Hillary Clinton who had been close to the Russians.

"The left kind of always accuses us of what they're actually up to," said Jordan.

Earlier this week, Igor Danchenko, 43, was arrested as part of special counsel John Durham's investigation and charged with "five counts of making false statements to the FBI," according to a release issued by the special counsel's office.

Jordan also discussed his new book, "Do What You Said You Would Do: Fighting for Freedom in the Swamp," which comes out later this month and promises an "inside look" at the years of the Trump presidency,

"I wrote every word of it the old-fashioned way," said Jordan. "I got out the yellow legal pad and wrote it out longhand. It will take you behind the scenes. I think your viewers will enjoy the interactions that I had the privilege of having with President Trump, who did more of what he said he would do with any president in our lifetime."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here