Report: Rep. Jordan Could Replace Rep. Johnson as GOP Speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is emerging as a potential contender for House speaker if Republicans lose their majority and if Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., steps aside after the November midterm elections.

While Johnson has insisted that the GOP will retain control of the House and that he plans to remain speaker, some Republicans are increasingly skeptical amid political headwinds and growing internal frustration with his leadership.

That has reportedly fueled early, behind-the-scenes discussions about possible successors.

Jordan, a longtime conservative leader and chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is among those drawing attention as lawmakers quietly assess potential leadership options, according to Politico.

Others mentioned include Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Majority Whip Tom Emmer, the report said.

"I've seen a concerted effort now for him to work with everybody and to travel the country," Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told the outlet of Jordan. "I think his base of appeal will be stronger and bigger."

There is currently no leadership vacancy, but some Republicans believe Johnson would be unlikely to remain in charge if the party falls into the minority.

That possibility has prompted members to watch which figures are building support within the conference.

Jordan has kept a relatively low public profile in recent internal GOP disputes, focusing on campaigning for vulnerable incumbents and assisting President Donald Trump in consolidating conservative support on key legislative votes.

Asked whether he would consider another run for leadership if Johnson stepped down, Jordan did not rule it out.

"I am totally focused on keeping the majority, which I think we're going to do," he told Politico.

Jordan previously sought the speakership in 2023 after then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy was removed but failed to secure enough support on the House floor. More moderate Republicans opposed his candidacy at the time.

However, if Republicans lose the majority, a race for minority leader — often a stepping stone to the speakership — would require only a majority of GOP members, potentially improving Jordan's chances.

One Republican lawmaker, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the outcome of the midterms could reshape the conference in Jordan's favor.

"His base is in rock-hard GOP districts," the member told Politico. "The worse the night, the fewer the number of 'never Jordans' who come to vote."

Some Republicans also say Jordan has spent the past two years expanding his support across the conference.

"He is working every day to lay the groundwork," the same lawmaker said.

McCarthy, who defeated Jordan for minority leader in 2018, praised him as a party leader who continued helping colleagues after his own defeat.

"Some people would go and quit if they didn't win," McCarthy told the outlet. "I watched him go help and elect people who were not good to him, who he had every reason to try to go and defeat then but he didn't."

Jordan has denied making any strategic changes ahead of a potential leadership bid.

"I've always helped our colleagues," he said.